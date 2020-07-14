Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has singled out Red Devils defender Victor Lindelof for criticism after Southampton snatched a point with a late equaliser at Old Trafford last night.

Michael Obafemi struck at the death to help Southampton grab a 2-2 draw from a game United will feel they should have won after going ahead in the first half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be disappointed with his side’s defending late on, and former Man Utd hero Scholes believes Lindelof’s defensive work was particularly disappointing.

“Lindelof I think has to be a stronger there,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“He has to be goal side. He allows himself to get a little bit bullied by the centre forward as he manages gets a foot in.

“I don’t think Lindelof really reads the danger there as he should do as a centre half.”

The Sweden international has often divided opinion in his time at the club, and one imagines that would surely be an area United think about strengthening this summer.

This late goal for Southampton means United missed a huge opportunity to overtake Chelsea in the race for a top four place, and it could be a disaster for them to miss out on Champions League football again.

Manchester City’s Champions League ban being reversed is also a blow to MUFC, as fifth place can no longer be thought of as good enough to get into Europe’s top club competition next season.