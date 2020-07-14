Manchester United legend Gary Neville has sent a transfer message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the outstanding recent form of wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old has been in superb form for the Red Devils recently, becoming a key part of Solskjaer’s first-team after initially impressing in the club’s academy.

Still, former United defender Neville has suggested it would still be a mistake for Solskjaer to not seek to strengthen that area of the pitch just because of Greenwood’s exciting breakthrough this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, the pundit pointed out that Man Utd have always strengthened in the transfer market even when they had some of the best players in the world in almost every position.

“He (Greenwood) will play, I think he can play centre-forward, I think he can play left-wing, I think he can play right-wing,” Neville said.

“To me, not signing a right-winger thinking he would be out of the team is not the right way to look at it.

“Manchester United have always signed great players to challenge other great players in positions. Manchester United had four centre-forwards in 1999.

“You don’t just say ‘where will he play?’. Great players will challenge each other, they’ll improve, they will find a way to get into the team.

“They won’t feel belittled by it or challenged to the point where they sulk, they will step up to the task and they will go for it.

“I’m sure that’s what Mason Greenwood will do. He’s still young but so exciting it’s untrue. I love watching him.”

United fans will surely agree with this, with Greenwood still young and inexperienced, even if he is clearly ready to be involved in the first-team regularly.

A few more options in attack would surely still help MUFC get closer to the top of the table next season after what has ultimately been another underwhelming campaign.