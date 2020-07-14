Manchester United fans will be disappointed with last night’s draw with Southampton, but luckily we’ve got all the latest transfer news from Old Trafford rounded up in one place.

The Red Devils have been in fine form recently, but clearly still need to improve in a few areas this summer, and it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be a busy man in the weeks ahead.

First up, United reportedly plan to rival Chelsea all the way for the signing of West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

The young England international is a versatile talent who could be a useful midfield or centre-back signing for Solskjaer’s side, in a deal likely to cost around £45million.

Man Utd fans will surely feel Rice could do a job for them in either defence or midfield next season as an upgrade on many of their current options in those areas.

Elsewhere, there could also be bad news on the horizon for MUFC as Paris Saint-Germain are expected to make a big bid for Marcus Rashford this summer.

According to latest reports, PSG manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to launch an offer of around £100m for Rashford, who has been in fine form this season.

The England international could form a fine partnership with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, but it would be a blow for United to lose a homegrown talent and real fan-favourite.

Finally, United could also be set to strengthen in defence with a deal for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

It’s being claimed that the Red Devils are alongside Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid as suitors for the highly-rated Frenchman, who would likely cost around £54m.