Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to seal the transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho this summer.

The former Liverpool man was a world class performer during his time at Anfield but has badly struggled at Barca and in his loan spell with Bayern Munich this season.

As a result, it looks like he’s set to leave the Nou Camp this summer as the Brazilian edition of Goal claim both Arsenal and Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign him, either permanently or on loan with a view to a permanent move.

The Gunners may well be tempted to sign Coutinho, who could be a superb signing if he can get back to anything close to his best form that he showed in his last spell in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta could also do with more options in the attacking midfield department after the unconvincing form of the likes of Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe this season.

Still, there’s no doubt it would also be a gamble as there’s no guarantee Coutinho would definitely get back to his best at the Emirates Stadium.

The way in which his form has dipped so quickly will no doubt be a concern and it may even be that Barcelona will struggle to find anyone willing to take him off their hands this summer.