(Photo) – Manchester United made massive blunder on teamsheet for Southampton clash

A couple of sports journalists noticed that Manchester United made quite a big error on the teamsheet’s they’d printed out for last night’s Premier League clash against Southampton.
The encounter ended 2-2 thanks to a last-gasp equaliser by Michael Obafemi in a possible dent to Man United’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.
This blunder before the game was just as eye-catching though, the Red Devils listed the Saints’ manager as Eddie Howe – who leads Bournemouth – rather than Ralph Hasenhuttl.
check out the name of the #saintsfc manager in tonight's team sheet …easier to spell I guess
— Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) July 13, 2020
Southampton appear to have a new boss. Someone tell Ralph Hasenhuttl…
— David McDonnell (@DiscoMirror) July 13, 2020
Whilst baby-faced Englishman Howe and stern looking Austrian Hasenhuttl look nothing alike, maybe this mix-up occurred because both sides are based on the South Coast.