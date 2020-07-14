(Photo) – Manchester United made massive blunder on teamsheet for Southampton clash

A couple of sports journalists noticed that Manchester United made quite a big error on the teamsheet’s they’d printed out for last night’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

The encounter ended 2-2 thanks to a last-gasp equaliser by Michael Obafemi in a possible dent to Man United’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification.

This blunder before the game was just as eye-catching though, the Red Devils listed the Saints’ manager as Eddie Howe – who leads Bournemouth – rather than Ralph Hasenhuttl.

?? check out the name of the #saintsfc manager in tonight’s team sheet …?…easier to spell I guess ? #Afcb pic.twitter.com/mm0AacExQ6 — Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) July 13, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Manchester City ready to pay £72.4million for transfer of Real Madrid star Video: Oriol Romeu’s unpunished studs-up challenge on Man United ace Mason Greenwood Pundit noticed something that shows Manchester United star has the character to be a top player

Whilst baby-faced Englishman Howe and stern looking Austrian Hasenhuttl look nothing alike, maybe this mix-up occurred because both sides are based on the South Coast.