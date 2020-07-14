(Photo) – Pep Guardiola trolls UEFA with deleted post after Man City overturn ban

Pep Guardiola and his staff were pictured full of smiles after news the news that Manchester City overturned their ban from UEFA, in a now deleted post on Instagram.

As per the Evening Standard, the Citizens were initially handed a two-year ban from UEFA competitions plus a €30m fine, their successful appeal means they’ve now got no ban and just a €10m fine.

The Manchester outfit were initially punished for failing to adhere to Financial Fair Play Rules, but UEFA have failed to make their case stick after being led to the wrongdoing by leaked emails and documents.

The Standard report that the funny post below was shared by a member of Pep’s technical team, Manuel Estiarte, before being quickly deleted.

Trending topics: RIP FFP

MONEYTALKS

CHEATS

FINACIAL FAIR PLAY Pep Guardiola and the City board right now: ? – (Manel.Estiarte Instagram) pic.twitter.com/f0VUPQEWic — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 13, 2020

Pep Guardiola and his staff after hearing the news that Man City's Champions League ban had been rescinded. ? – [Manel.Estiarte Instagram] pic.twitter.com/3L2xlxTvTn — Yabscore (@yabscore) July 13, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool eye surprise transfer swoop for La Liga ace to replace Dejan Lovren Liverpool to trigger option to extend star’s contract before sale this summer (Photo) Chelsea star enjoys Manchester United dropping points as top four battle takes another twist

It’s clear that Guardiola and Co. did this in a manner that would ridicule the parties that slammed City for their alleged wrongdoing in the first place.

The trolling manner of this post is proven by the fact that the City staff can be seen watching Sky Sports News at the same time, where reporter Kaveh Solhekol was critical of FFP after City won the appeal.

Manchester City supporters will absolutely love this, we’re pretty sure fans of the rest of the top six won’t though…