Announcement ‘very soon’ as date set for fans to return to Premier League grounds

The government is reportedly expected to make an announcement ‘very soon’ on whether or not fans can return to Premier League grounds.

The coronavirus pandemic initially saw the season put on hold back in March before it got back underway in June, though all games have been played in empty stadiums.

So far, Project Restart has gone a lot better than some perhaps feared, and it’s encouraging to see that it looks like talks are now progressing over getting fans back to games as well.

According to the Daily Mail, the new season is set to start on September 12, and it looks like partial reopening of grounds could be underway by that point.

This has already happened in countries such as Poland and the Czech Republic, with half or even quarter-full grounds still a great deal better for atmosphere than one might expect.

There will undoubtedly be complications for clubs to work out how to distribute tickets, and talks will take place on how to deal with this once the government give the official green light, according to the Mail.

The report adds that the EFL were going to trial partial reopening of stadiums on the final day of the Championship season, though this was cancelled.

The lower leagues can perhaps also hope to welcome supporters back in time for September, however, according to the Mail.