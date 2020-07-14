PSG willing to pursue £100m+ summer move for Man United star Marcus Rashford

According to the Independent, Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has identified Manchester United star Marcus Rashford as his top transfer target for the summer.

The Independent stress that Tuchel is a massive admirer of the 22-year-old, with the German said to believe that England underestimate how good a player the forward actually is.

It’s claimed that Tuchel would also be willing to sanction a move of over £100m for the England international, United’s resolve to keep their prized academy graduate could certainly be tested.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney adds that Tuchel sees Rashford as the ideal style of attacker to partner superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Rashford’s all-around attacking skillset make him a versatile attacking threat, with the ace solid as either a left-winger or a centre-forward.

To add on to that point, Rashford has started to establish himself as a dangerous creator as well as a scorer in recent seasons, he can really do it all going forward.

Rashford’s unmatched work-rate and clutch mentality also set him apart from other attackers, which is something Mbappe and Neymar have struggled to consistently show on the biggest platforms.

The rise of the interchangeable front three first proved to be unstoppable when Neymar was alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at Barcelona, Liverpool have dominated with a similar attacking style.

Barcelona’s interest in the ace a couple of years ago is also pointed at in the report, but it’s made clear that the Parisians would be willing to go further with their attempts to land the star.

Rashford is a boyhood United fan that’s worked his way through the club’s academy ranks, there’s absolutely no signs that the attacker wants to leave.

United’s form has been sensational since Bruno Fernandes arrived, the Red Devils seem to be on the up so it’s hard to see why Rashford would exit when he’s got the chance to do something special.

Rashford has bagged 16 goals and chipped in with eight assists in 28 Premier League appearances this season, this is by far the ace’s best season of his professional career.

It’s not surprising to see that a top club like PSG are eyeing the ace, but they’d have to go to some lengths to ever convince United to part ways with Rashford.