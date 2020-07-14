Menu

Video: Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech in attendance to support Blues vs Norwich

Chelsea fans will be absolutely delighted to see that new signing Hakim Ziyech is on hand to support his new teammates in their crucial clash against Norwich this evening.

Norwich are already relegated, but the Blues can’t afford any slip ups as they’re in a fierce battle with Leicester and Manchester United for the two Champions League spots that remain up for grabs.

Frank Lampard’s side would be a position lower in fourth if it wasn’t for Manchester United conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Southampton last night.

The all-important goal came from former Blues academy ace Michael Obafemi, who Tammy Abraham was quick to congratulate.

Chelsea pre-agreed a deal for Ziyech back in February, as per Ajax’s official website the Blues have signed the Moroccan star for an initial fee of €40m, which could rise to €44m.

