Video: Man United’s Alexis Sanchez bags two assists in creative display for Inter Milan

Alexis Sanchez looked reinvigorated for loan club Inter Milan last night, the attacker played a key part as Antonio Conte’s side beat Torino 3-1.

The out-of-favour Manchester United superstar crafted an impressive total of 10 chances, in which he chipped in with two assists.

After looking threatening in the first-half, Sanchez made Torino pay in the 51st minute, the ace kickstarted an opportunity with a clever short corner.

Sanchez laid the ball off to former United teammate Ashley Young – who looped the ball back into the forward – the South American then headed the ball across goal, putting it on a plate for Diego Godin.

Sanchez showed his ability just 10 minutes later, the ace won the ball back on the left-wing before charging forward.

The star held off pressure before laying the ball off to Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine hit the back of the net with a deflected effort.

Take a look at the Chilean star’s impressive highlights from the win below:

Alexis Sanchez vs Torino pic.twitter.com/uFSqgLRJem — josh (@ctrfootball) July 13, 2020

Opta also report that only three players have created more chances than the 31-year-old since they started recording stats:

10 – Alexis #Sanchez has created 10 chances in the match vs Torino. Only 3 players created more chances in a single Serie A match than the Chilean since 2004/05 (since Opta collected this kind of data) 11 Diamanti (May 2013)

11 Pizarro (Nov 2011)

11 Cassano (Oct 2008) Wonder. pic.twitter.com/CYs61Hizbn — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 14, 2020

Despite some of Sanchez’s impressive performances since Serie A’s restart, it seems like there’s no way back for the superstar into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.

The Red Devils are flying right now and to make the task of a second chance even more difficult, Solskjaer tends to opt for a younger side now he’s in the full swing of his reign with United.