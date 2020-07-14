Video: Olivier Giroud scores exquisite diving header to hand Chelsea the lead vs Norwich

In the final minute of added time in the first-half of Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Norwich, the Blues were fired into the lead by Olivier Giroud.

In-form wide man Christian Pulisic was slipped in by Marcos Alonso and beat Todd Cantwell before floating a dangerous cross into the box.

Target-man Giroud wrestled off Norwich centre-back Tim Klose before scoring a tidy diving header from close-range to hand Frank Lampard’s side the lead going into the break.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s opener below:

Pulisic ?? Giroud Chelsea have a deserved lead at Stamford Bridge look to pull clear of their top rivals ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #CHENOR here: https://t.co/igg09I07gC

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/D4LQQuDDBJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 14, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and DAZN.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Man United’s Alexis Sanchez bags two assists in creative display for Inter Milan Video: Chelsea new boy Hakim Ziyech in attendance to support Blues vs Norwich Arsenal ace decides to leave Gunners this summer in search for more regular football

That makes it four goals for Giroud since the Premier League’s restart in just seven games, the Blues certainly made the right decision in triggering an option to extend the experienced star’s contract.