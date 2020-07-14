Video: Oriol Romeu’s unpunished studs-up challenge on Man United ace Mason Greenwood

During the late stages of the first-half in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Southampton, Oriol Romeu escaped punishment for a very dangerous challenge on wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

In the 41st minute of the encounter, Romeu arrived late for a challenge and followed through – with his studs up – leaving Greenwood to crash to the floor in pain.

Romeu caught the 18-year-old around the ankle area, the midfielder wasn’t looking as he followed through which seems extremely reckless.

VAR was even consulted to take another look at the incident, surprisingly this deemed that there was nothing wrong with Romeu’s challenge and the ace escaped punishment.

Take a look at the incident below:

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Considering that we’ve seen a storm over similar challenges in Arsenal’s recent clash against Leicester, we’d have thought that referees would have been more strict with incidents likes this.