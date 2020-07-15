Thiago Alcantara poised to seal Manchester United transfer over Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara is reportedly set to leave Bayern Munich for a transfer to Manchester United rather than Liverpool.

This surprise transfer twist comes despite Sport Bild only mentioning Liverpool as suitors for Alcantara as Bayern look to sell him this summer following a dispute over a new contract.

A piece from the print edition of Sport, cited and translated by the Daily Express, claims that Alcantara is poised to leave Bayern for Man Utd this summer…

This sounds encouraging for Red Devils fans, with their club surely in need of more quality in midfield after a difficult season in which they could still ultimately miss out on Champions League qualification.

This is not the first time Alcantara has been linked with United over Liverpool, with Guillem Balague recently suggesting in the video below that a move to Old Trafford could be more likely, whilst also naming Arsenal as an option as he tipped the Spain international to move to the Premier League…

Meanwhile, former Liverpool ace Christian Ziege recently spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside to cast doubt over whether the deal was the right one for the player and the club.

“I have to say I love this player – he is a fantastic player but I’m not sure he fits into the Premier League and the Klopp style of playing,” Ziege said of Alcantara.

“I think where he is, Bayern Munich, is a good place for him. Or maybe a Spanish team. I’m not 100% sure (about joining Liverpool), although he is a fantastic player so he will handle it somehow. I’m just not 100% sure it’s right for him.”