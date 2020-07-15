Liverpool fans will no doubt be excited by the latest Thiago Alcantara transfer news emerging from Germany.

There have been mixed reports on the future of the Bayern Munich midfielder, who has been linked with Liverpool by Sport Bild recently, but with other big clubs as well.

Alcantara may also be heading for Manchester United if this snippet from the print edition of Sport below, as translated by the Daily Express, is anything to go by…

On top of that, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague recently suggested that moves to other Premier League clubs like United or Arsenal may be more likely than Liverpool.

See the video below as Balague suggested Alcantara may not be Anfield-bound after all…

However, there’s now been an update from the reliable Christian Falk of Sport Bild, who has claimed that Alcantara himself is “very sure” he’ll be joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“He is very sure that he has a club and we know the club,” he told a podcast with Bleacher Report, “We are talking about Liverpool.

“They don’t want to spend so much money this year and we know why they missed [Timo] Werner. If a player like Thiago is on the market, and they need a player in this position, then it is a question of money.

He added: “There have been no negotiations yet. Liverpool will have to pay the price for him and Bayern Munich is doing everything to sell him. They don’t want to let him go for free next summer.”

Later, he also tweeted to give Man Utd hope that they may still be in the running as well…

True. But: There are still also rumors about Thiago and @ManUtd in the exekutive floor of FC Bayern https://t.co/xSBI3HIto8 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 15, 2020

This is a lot for fans of both Liverpool and United to get their hands around, but it seems that Bayern are keen to let the 29-year-old playmaker leave this summer due to his contract situation.

From all of this, however, it’s not yet entirely clear where he’ll actually end up, but it’s looking good for LFC.

Alcantara is a quality player who looks like he’d be a fine addition to give something different to this Liverpool squad, even if ex-Red Christian Ziege recently suggested he wouldn’t be the right fit for Klopp’s style of football.

“He (Alcantara) is a fantastic player but I’m not sure he fits into the Premier League and the Klopp style of playing,” Ziege told CaughtOffside.

“I think where he is, Bayern Munich, is a good place for him. Or maybe a Spanish team. I’m not 100% sure (about joining Liverpool), although he is a fantastic player so he will handle it somehow. I’m just not 100% sure it’s right for him.”

United could probably do with strengthening in midfield this summer, with Alcantara surely an upgrade on under-performing creative players like Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira.

The Red Devils also arguably need to invest more in new players than Liverpool do, with Klopp’s side running away with the title while MUFC are struggling to even make the top four.