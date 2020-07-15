According to Spanish publication AS via Ghana SoccerNet, Thomas Partey has decided to snub interest from Arsenal, with the quality defensive midfielder set to sign a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

The new terms will see the 27-year-old’s wages double to £130,000-a-week, the ace’s release clause will also be increased by more than two-fold to £87.2m (€100m).

The Ghanaian star certainly deserves these news terms, AS report that Partey is Diego Simeone’s third-most used player, but the anchor man had just the 16th highest salary in the squad.

GhanaSoccerNet don’t state whether the length of Partey’s deal will also be extended, this isn’t a major issue as such, with the ace already contracted until the summer of 2023.

Partey has become a key player for Los Rojiblancos over the last two seasons, the ace has really developed his game and become a staple of the side.

The African star has made 44 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring three times and registering one assist.

Partey’s unmatched work-rate and tenacity on the defensive side of the ball are seeing him finally being respected as one of Europe’s finest holding midfielders.

Partey looks set to build on the 183 appearances he’s already made for the Madrid-based outfit, securing the ace to new terms is a great bit of work by Atletico’s hierarchy.

Mikel Arteta will now have to consider other targets to add some much-needed passion and desire to Arsenal’s midfield ranks, Partey appeared to be their prime summer target and now they’ve missed out.