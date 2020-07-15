Frank Lampard knows a thing or two about characters in the dressing room, having shared one at Chelsea with the likes of Didier Drogba and John Terry, as well as Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard et al at international level.

When the going gets tough, there are always certain players that step up to the plate, and Lampard can probably be included on that list.

With Champions League qualification now a priority, the Blues manager has pinpointed the importance of Olivier Giroud’s contribution to his young side.

“He is a big character for us and he is scoring important goals at the minute,” Lampard said after the Norwich match, cited by the Daily Mail.

“Just before lockdown he came in and was part of a couple of big results so that’s credit he was due anyway.

“He has never given me a problem, he has always trained brilliantly. His professionalism was always good.

“I told him in January I wanted him to stay and he was fantastic in how he handled that. The way he plays is important for us.”

For a player that the Daily Mail note was doing ‘everything possible’ to leave the west Londoners back in the January transfer window, his dedication to the cause is laudable.

The four goals that he’s scored since lockdown, and particularly the one against a dogged Norwich side, might well be important in the final reckoning too.

It’s also a sign of his professionalism that he’s put personal issues aside to help the team, and Lampard could surely do with more characters like that.