Olivier Giroud explains why unusual goal celebration was dedicated to Chelsea team-mate N’Golo Kante

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has explained his rather unusual goal celebration after scoring the winner against Norwich City last night.

The France international headed in a fine goal for the Blues as they recovered from their embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Sheffield United over the weekend to pick up an important 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Giroud’s goal celebration caught the eye, and he told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Evening Standard, that it was dedicated to his team-mate N’Golo Kante, whom he enjoys playing scrabble with.

“It’s just I play Scrabble with N’Golo Kante and I aimed it at him. That’s it!” Giroud said after the game.

Chelsea fans will love this, with Giroud and Kante both popular figures at Stamford Bridge, and clearly both good friends off the pitch.

Now the focus will have to be on ending the season strongly as Frank Lampard’s side still have Manchester United breathing down their necks for a place in the top four.

Giroud’s goal, however, could yet prove an important one for the west London giants as a response was badly needed after the loss at Sheffield United.