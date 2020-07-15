Confirmed: Premier League announce summer transfer window dates, including EFL-only period

The Premier League have released a statement confirming the dates and rules for this summer’s transfer window, which will begin on July 27.

The plans, which are subject to FIFA approval, outline that the summer window will open for 10 weeks starting after the top-flight has finished on July 27, with this running until October 5.

The proposal also includes a ‘domestic-only’ window, which will allow top-flight clubs to trade with EFL clubs for a further 11 days – Premier League clubs will not be able to deal with each other in this period.

The extended period for domestic deals with EFL sides is not restricted in any manners, both loan and permanent deals are acceptable.

A domestic-only window for trading with EFL clubs has existed previously, though this used to be limited to loan transfers.

It will be interesting to see if FIFA and UEFA deem that there will be one deadline for international transfers, this would prevent Premier League clubs from losing out on players to foreign sides.