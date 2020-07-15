Menu

“David Luiz in disguise” These fans react as Virgil can Dijk has a rare howler vs Arsenal

You could understand it if Liverpool’s performance levels drop off now the league title is secured, but nobody expected Virgil van Dijk to make a terrible error.

He was caught out tonight for Arsenal’s equaliser, as he dithered on the ball and was eventually dispossessed and Alexandre Lacazette pounced to level the scores.

Rival fans have been waiting all season for the Dutchman to make an error like this, so it’s no great surprise that many have taken to Twitter to rejoice in this rare moment.

Despite that, you have to think that making comparisons to David Luiz is a step to far:

Of course it’s utterly ridiculous as van Dijk is genuinely one of the best defenders in the world, while David Luiz most certainly is not.

Liverpool fans will rightfully point out that it’s jealousy and he makes one mistake a season so it’s not a big deal, but it’s also important to let the other fans have their moment too.

