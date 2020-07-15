Kai Havertz reluctant to commit to Chelsea transfer, but Real Madrid face hurdle to get signing done too

Kai Havertz is currently refusing to accept a transfer offer from Chelsea, according to the latest update on the Bayer Leverkusen star’s future.

Spanish outlet Don Balon suggest this could perhaps offer some hope to Real Madrid over signing the Germany international, though the piece also suggests they could struggle to afford him.

Havertz has been targeted by Chelsea, according to Don Balon, with the Blues seemingly ready to pay big money for the 21-year-old, though the player himself is still reluctant to commit to a move.

It remains to be seen if Havertz can be persuaded to change his mind, but it may be that Chelsea have to do more to convince the player they’d be the right club for him.

BBC Sport have claimed the youngster would be willing to move to a team without Champions League football as long the long-term project looked right for him, but it might be that Frank Lampard’s side’s recent dip in form has caused him to have some doubts.

Despite the Blues looking slight favourites to finish in the top four, there are clear problems at Stamford Bridge that mean they might not be genuine title contenders for some time yet.

That said, Lampard has strengthened well with Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech already this summer, and adding Havertz to the mix would give them a very strong squad.

The Leverkusen maestro would also undoubtedly be a fine signing for Real Madrid and he’d perhaps have a better bet of getting his hands on silverware at the Bernabeu.

Don Balon suggest the coronavirus pandemic has affected Los Blancos’ finances, however, meaning a deal may be unrealistic for the time being.