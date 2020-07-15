VAR is rightfully making the headlines for the amount of mistakes and nonsensical decisions that we’ve seen in the Premier League this season.

In truth it looks like the main problem is refs not using the monitors at the side of the pitch while those who review the incidents seem to be incredibly reluctant to overrule any decisions made on the pitch.

There was a controversial incident in the recent game between Man United and Southampton, as Oriol Romeu escaped punishment for this nasty looking challenge on Mason Greenwood.

The really astonishing thing was the commentary on Sky Sports suggested the check was being done without the knowledge of the on field official, so play was going on as those away from the game looked at it again.

It’s obvious that they don’t want to make any game changing decisions, so it was allowed to go and it seems the actual referee knew nothing about it.

Things have got worse for Man United, as it appears that Greenwood could be missing from their next game too:

Mason Greenwood is a doubt for #MUFC's trip to #CPFC with an ankle complaint sustained in that challenge with Oriol Romeu. "In the heat of the moment he'll play on and adrenaline gets you going, and then you get a little bit of reaction after," Solskjaer told MUTV. — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 15, 2020

It’s a massive blow because he’s been outstanding on the right hand side of the attack in recent games and he’s shown he can score goals regularly and with either foot, so he’s a big loss to the side.

Solskjaer will be hoping he is fit, but if there’s any doubt then it might be best to let him heal when you consider they have so many important games in the league, FA Cup and the Europa League still to come.