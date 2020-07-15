Menu

Liverpool cleared to seal Thiago Alcantara transfer for £36m as Bayern Munich angered by contract row

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara provided they pay around £36million for him.

The Spain international is free to leave Bayern after supposedly angering club bosses in a recent row over a proposed new contract for him at the Allianz Arena, according to Sport Bild.

MORE: Liverpool invite Adebayo Akinfenwa to Premier League title parade after chat with Jurgen Klopp

The German outlet claim that Alcantara pushed repeatedly for a four-year contract, with Bayern initially only offering three years with the option of a fourth.

However, Bayern eventually came around to presenting him with the four-year deal Alcantara wanted, only for him to then reject that as well as he decided to seek a new challenge, according to Sport Bild.

Liverpool are ready to offer around £18m for the 29-year-old as he’s now in the final year of his contract, but although Bayern are actively looking to sell, they want more like £36m, according to the report.

alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is being linked with Liverpool after a row over a new contract at Bayern Munich

More Stories / Latest News

Jurgen Klopp would surely do well to pay up for Alcantara, who has shown himself to be a world class performer for many years now.

The former Barcelona man could be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, but Sport Bild claim they’re yet to make a formal offer.

Reds fans will surely be hoping the club will step up their interest as it’s not often a quality player like this is available for such a generous price.

More Stories Thiago Alcantara