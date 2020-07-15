Liverpool have reportedly been cleared to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara provided they pay around £36million for him.

The Spain international is free to leave Bayern after supposedly angering club bosses in a recent row over a proposed new contract for him at the Allianz Arena, according to Sport Bild.

The German outlet claim that Alcantara pushed repeatedly for a four-year contract, with Bayern initially only offering three years with the option of a fourth.

However, Bayern eventually came around to presenting him with the four-year deal Alcantara wanted, only for him to then reject that as well as he decided to seek a new challenge, according to Sport Bild.

Liverpool are ready to offer around £18m for the 29-year-old as he’s now in the final year of his contract, but although Bayern are actively looking to sell, they want more like £36m, according to the report.

Jurgen Klopp would surely do well to pay up for Alcantara, who has shown himself to be a world class performer for many years now.

The former Barcelona man could be an ideal fit for Liverpool’s style of play, but Sport Bild claim they’re yet to make a formal offer.

Reds fans will surely be hoping the club will step up their interest as it’s not often a quality player like this is available for such a generous price.