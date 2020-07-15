Liverpool miss out on the chance to make Premier League history after a disappointing defeat to Arsenal

It will be interesting to see how history remembers this Liverpool side, as it did look like they were on track for the best season ever.

They looked unbeatable and an invincible season looked almost inevitable, while many would’ve fancied them to defend their crown in Europe too.

The wheels came off a little bit after a loss to Atletico Madrid and Watford ended those ambitions, but the fans shouldn’t care too much as they still cantered to the Premier League title.

They still had a chance to make history if they won their final three games, but a loss to Arsenal tonight means they won’t have the chance to better Man City’s 100 point season:

? Man City’s top division record of 100 points (2017-18) is safe

? Liverpool have dropped 8 points in the 5 games since their PL title was confirmed, having dropped only 7 points in the opening 31 matches pic.twitter.com/eQ4U15MgT5 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 15, 2020

It was always expected that their level might drop off after the title was confirmed and they’ve still had an incredible season, but it’s possible that they will just be remembered as the Liverpool team who won the title, and not one of the greatest of all time.