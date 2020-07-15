Pundit Craig Burley has raised a major concern for Manchester United as he questions the performances of Harry Maguire in defence.

The England international joined United from Leicester City last summer in a big move, but it’s fair to say he’s not always looked worth that investment in his Red Devils career so far.

Burley, speaking to ESPN in the video below, has criticised Maguire for looking cumbersome for the money Man Utd paid for him, and believes all the big clubs are going to be chasing centre-back signings this summer…

“I think Lindelof is OK but for the money they paid for Harry Maguire, I tell you he is looking very cumbersome to me,” Burley said.

“If I was Solskjaer, that centre-half pairing would be a big concern for me. We know they’re not the only team. We know City are looking for centre halves, we know Chelsea are, Arsenal are desperate for them.

“All these clubs are desperate for these defenders and Manchester United are another club that are in that scenario.”

United fans will not be too happy to hear this analysis, but it certainly seems hard to see the club moving forward with a partnership of Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

This is some way off what this great club is used to, with Sir Alex Ferguson’s best teams enjoying plenty of success with genuine world class defensive players like Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, and before them Jaap Stam, Steve Bruce and others.