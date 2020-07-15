Man City are expected to beat Real Madrid to the signing of La Liga star

It’s been a positive week for the Man City fans after the courts decided that integrity in football wasn’t worth upholding, and now they look set to be active in the transfer market again.

Their main issue this season has been the defence, but it appears that a replacement for Leroy Sane could be the first signing of the summer.

A report from Eurosport has suggested that City are closing in on the signing of Valencia star Ferran Torres, and it sounds like some huge sides were also interested.

They claim that Juventus made a big offer while Real Madrid were also heavily interested, but Ferran wants to play under Pep Guardiola and that means a move to City looks the lost likely.

Nothing has been completed at this point, and they suggest the latest situation is that a meeting will take place between City and the player’s representatives to work out a deal.

It’s a blow for Valencia and it sounds like they had hoped to keep hold of their star man, but they’ve slid down the table and now need to raise funds to make up for a loss of Champions League revenue.

City lost a wide attacker when Leroy Sane left to join Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago, and Ferran Torres looks like an exciting replacement.