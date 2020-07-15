Man City hope to take advantage of Champions League decision by beating Barcelona to striker with £98.5m release clause

Opinions in the footballing world have been split since Man City’s Champions League ban was overturned, but it appears that Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t hanging about in the transfer market.

It does make a mockery of the whole system of they can immediately resort to spending hundreds of millions of pounds on transfers after a big FFP ruling, but Sky Sports have suggested they are looking to sign Lautaro Martinez:

Manchester City expect to be busy in the summer transfer window and have earmarked Lautaro Martinez as a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 15, 2020

They report that City’s Champions League ban being overturned could make a big difference to their plans in the transfer market, and this could also be bad news for Barcelona.

They suggest that Inter Milan will only let him go if someone triggers his £98.5m release clause, and it sounds like Man City are much better placed than Barca to do that this summer.

It’s also interesting to see that he’s being touted as a possible replacement for Sergio Aguero, but it also makes sense.

They are both Argentinian so it’s an easy link to make, but Lautaro is also a goalscorer who has some skill and dribbling ability, and he could be the perfect player to replace his compatriot in the long term.

He would also be a great long term successor to Luis Suarez at Barcelona if he did make the move there, but it sounds like Barca might miss out for financial reasons.