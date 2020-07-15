Man United are close to agreeing a long term deal which should stop all speculation surrounding star

It feels like Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Man United for months if not years, but things have turned around and it could suit him perfectly.

We’ve seen in recent weeks that the team is perfectly set up for him. Bruno Fernandes takes the attention of the opposing team so Pogba has space to operate, he’s got some great players ahead of him to pick out with his trademark passes and Matic is a solid defensive presence who allows Pogba to roam forward.

He looks like he’s enjoying his football again and United could be a dangerous team next season, so the fans will be delighted to hear that Pogba is close to agreeing a new deal.

According to a report from The Sun, the club are confident of agreeing a new five year deal with the Frenchman before the end of the season.

A recent report from Goal.com did talk about long term interest from Real Madrid in signing Pogba, but this new deal would tie him down for his prime years and should end any further speculation about a transfer.

Of course the deal hasn’t been signed yet so there’s still time for it to change, but you can see why he would be happy to stay now that things have turned around, and it will be exciting to see him continue to thrive in this team.