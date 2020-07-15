It could end up being a big summer, transfer wise, for Manchester United.

With three games left to play in the 2019/20 Premier League campaign, the Red Devils are locked on 59 points with Leicester, the Foxes ahead on goal difference, and just four points behind Chelsea in third, who have played a game more.

There’s still all to play for as far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad are concerned, and if they’re able to qualify for next season’s Champions League, the chance of acquiring a higher quality of player should, theoretically, be that much easier to come by.

In any event, according to the Daily Telegraph, the Norwegian is looking to offload as many as six first-team players in order to fund moves for Jadon Sancho as well as another centre-forward and a centre-back.

It’s believed that if the right offers came in, then all of Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot will be sold.

The transfer fees involved, as well as a cost saving on salaries, could well give Solskjaer the financial firepower he needs to get other deals over the line.

With the Red Devils continuing to move in the right direction, getting rid of the ‘dead wood’ whilst bringing in some new blood is likely to allow Solskjaer to further mould the team in his image.