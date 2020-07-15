Man United linked with bizarre move for Premier League midfielder on a free transfer

Either the transfer market is going to throw up all kinds of surprises this summer, or Jeff Hendrick has the best agent of all time.

He’s a perfectly serviceable midfielder who has impressed at Burnley in recent years, and he does look well suited to the lower end of the Premier League or a Championship team who wants to push for promotion.

He’s committed and will run all day, he can be a threat from distance and he’s able to keep the ball moving, but few would expect him to move to a top class club this summer.

Football Insider have reported on some possible destinations for him, and it does make for astonishing reading.

They allude to potential interest from AC Milan and Inter Milan which is impressive enough, but now they are suggesting that Man United are considering making a move.

The best way of describing it would be bizarre, as he’s probably not good enough or a suitable fit for this Man United team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found a way of using Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as playmakers who have the licence to roam forward and pick passes, with a more defensive minded player in behind.

The current squad has Matic, McTominay and Fred who can play in that role, and there is no way that Hendrick would manage to dislodge Pogba or Fernandes from the team.

The report does state that his versatility would be attractive and he’s a free agent so that might be a positive thing too, but it would be simply astonishing if he ended up at Old Trafford.