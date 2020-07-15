Manchester United are reportedly making it a priority to seal the transfer of in-demand Valencia winger Ferran Torres this summer.

The exciting young attacker has shone in Spanish football and looks one of the top prospects in European football at the moment, with a big move surely just around the corner for him.

According to Marca, both Man Utd and Man City are among Torres’ long list of suitors, with the Red Devils said to have made the 20-year-old a ‘major objective’ for the next transfer window.

United could do with strengthening in that area of the pitch, with the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Daniel James not really looking good enough for most of this season.

It could be a big boost for the Red Devils to win the race for this top talent against so much competition, with City’s interest in him sure to be flattering for the player.

Pep Guardiola is one of the best managers in the business and has made a lot of good signings in his time at the Etihad Stadium, with Torres perhaps ideal to come in as a replacement for Leroy Sane, who recently left for Bayern Munich.