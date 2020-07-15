Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dealt another blow ahead of the transfer window, with the news that Paulo Dybala is on the verge of signing a new deal at Juventus.

The Sun indicate that the deal with the Bianconeri will run until 2025, with Serie A’s ‘Old Lady’ looking to make the Argentinian the ‘face of the club.’

Almost a year ago, another report from The Sun indicated why a deal for the player to move to Man United had fallen through, and it now appears that such a switch is no longer an option.

“We are talking continuously with its (sic) managers,” Juve’s Chief Football Officer, Fabio Paratici, is quoted as saying, cited by The Sun.

“He is an important player, we made an important investment when he came.

“We have always believed in it (sic), we have given it (sic) the number 10 shirt which has symbolic importance.

“There has always been trust in Paulo. We are sure that it (sic) will be the future of Juve.”

Still only 26 years of age, Dybala has a long future in the game, and with an uplift in salary to €9.1m per year according to Tuttosport cited by The Sun, Juventus are going to see the player’s best years in the game.

That’s a scary thought when you consider just what a major player he’s been for the club already, and as Cristiano Ronaldo starts to wind down his career, Dybala will likely be centre-stage.

Man United will just have to look elsewhere.