Solskjaer identifies six Manchester United players who can leave in summer transfer clear-out

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified six players who can leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils look in need of some changes at the end of this season, even if the club are still in the battle for a Champions League place with three games left to play.

It’s a concern for a club like United that they’re leaving it this late to even earn the bare minimum of a top four finish, with fans of the club likely to want to see their team challenging for major honours again as soon as possible.

For that to happen, however, it would surely help Solskjaer no end if he could offload the rather long list of deadwood in his squad, with Man Utd carrying a number of passengers for far too long.

According to the Telegraph, these are the six names who could be heading out of Old Trafford if the right offers come in this summer…

Jesse Lingard

Despite being a homegrown player, Jesse Lingard has never quite endeared himself to United fans, even when he was in much better form.

The England international had a bit of a purple patch under Jose Mourinho at one point, but there can be no denying his levels have dropped significantly in the last year or more now, with little sign that he’s going to recover.

The Telegraph claim he could be sold this summer and many MUFC supporters will just be wondering if there’s anyone out there who’ll take him.

Alexis Sanchez

One of the biggest transfer flops of recent times, Alexis Sanchez has had a nightmare since joining United from Arsenal.

It’s hard to believe how far the Chilean has fallen, and how quickly his decline seemed to happen, but there’s surely no future for him at United now.

Currently on loan at Inter Milan, it remains to be seen if Sanchez will get a permanent move to the San Siro, but the Telegraph list him as one name who could be off this summer.

Chris Smalling

Once a fine defender, Chris Smalling has actually had a pretty decent season on loan at Roma, but it’s not too surprising to see him on the Telegraph’s list of six players as well.

The 30-year-old’s fine form in Serie A, however, surely means it will be a little easier for Man Utd to find a buyer, even if a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico doesn’t work out.

Phil Jones

A forgotten man at Old Trafford, there’s surely no future for Phil Jones either as United supposedly make him available, according to the Telegraph.

In a way, it’s remarkable the 28-year-old has remained at the club for as long as he has given his total lack of impact, so fans won’t be surprised to see the back of him at the end of this season.

Diogo Dalot

This one may disappoint a number of Red Devils supporters, with Diogo Dalot looking a fine young talent when he first joined United.

The Portuguese defender has, however, fallen out of favour under Solskjaer, with the writing on the wall for him when Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined for big money last summer.

Marco Rojo

And finally, joining Dalot, Sanchez, Lingard, Smalling and Jones on the Telegraph’s list is Marcos Rojo, another flop who’s disappeared out on loan this season.

The Argentine has never really looked good enough for MUFC and it’s once again surprising that this failed Louis van Gaal signing is somehow still on their books all these years later.