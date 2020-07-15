ESPN pundit Craig Burley has given Manchester United a brutal reality check over their situation after the 2-2 draw against Southampton on Monday night.

The Red Devils have been on a good run recently, but remain fifth in the Premier League table, having missed the chance to capitalise on Chelsea’s recent 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United and overtake them in the table.

Burley has raised major doubts over manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he speaks in the video above about how much Liverpool and Manchester City are likely to strengthen in this summer’s transfer market, whilst already having far superior managers.

Burley puts it to viewers that the Norwegian tactician is clearly not in the same league as those two, questioning his tactical nous at this high level.