The latest Manchester United transfer news is here, with rumours of some major potential ins and outs at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils could do with making some changes this summer, and there could be news of one very positive addition to start today’s roundup with.

According to a combination of reports from Spain and Germany, it looks like Thiago Alcantara could be heading for Man Utd pretty imminently.

Sport have claimed the 29-year-old is poised to leave Bayern Munich for United, while Sport Bild say he’s put his house up for sale in Munich.

It looks highly likely now that Alcantara will snub Liverpool in favour of joining United, with Jurgen Klopp’s side seemingly unsure about paying his asking price of around £36million.

This is exciting news for MUFC supporters as Alcantara could be just the upgrade the club need on out-of-form creative midfield players like Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira.

Next up, there’s also rumours of United targeting a €50million move for Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal.

The 23-year-old looks an exciting prospect in La Liga and would surely improve United’s squad next season in what could likely end up being a bargain deal.

Finally, it seems Solskjaer plans to make room for these new additions – and raise funds for them – by offloading as many as six players this summer.

Reports claim United will look to offload Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Diogo Dalot.

Most Man Utd supporters probably wouldn’t argue with that, though Dalot has looked a promising talent and it might be a tad risky letting him go after not giving him enough of a chance to impress.