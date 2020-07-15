Manchester United target puts house up for sale as Old Trafford transfer looks IMMINENT

Manchester United transfer target Thiago Alcantara reportedly looks a step closer to leaving Bayern Munich for a move to Old Trafford.

The Spain international has apparently put his house up for sale as it looks highly likely now that he’ll be on his way out of the Allianz Arena imminently.

This is according to Sport Bild, and it comes as there’s also been talk that Alcantara has chosen to join Man Utd over the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City.

See below as Sport claim Alcantara is heading for United, in what should be a superb signing to fix a problem position for the Red Devils…

United have not had the best of seasons, and would surely benefit from signing Alcantara as an upgrade on the likes of Fred, Andreas Pereira and Juan Mata.

MUFC notably came close to signing the 29-year-old before he joined Bayern back in 2013, and it seems they’re now finally set to get hold of their man.

Liverpool have been linked with Alcantara but may be set to miss out due to being unwilling to pay his £36million asking price.