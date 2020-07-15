According to the Sun via Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, Manchester United have joined cross-town rivals City with interest in exciting Real Sociedad attacker Mikel Oyarzabal.

TodoFichajes report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a quality wide option this summer, with Oyarzabal a cheaper option than Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are confident of landing the Spain international for no more than €50m, which means they’re sure they can land the ace for at least €20m lower than his release clause.

Of course Pep Guardiola’s side are also in the market to bolster in this position after losing Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, it’s suggested that United entering the race could cause them to step up their efforts.

Real Sociedad sit 7th in La Liga, with the Basque outfit still capable of securing Europa League qualification despite a difficult final two games of the season.

23-year-old Oyarzabal has been in inspired form for the side this season, contributing 10 goals and 11 assists in 35 La Liga appearances this term.

The ace is predominantly used as a left-winger, but has some experience of playing on the opposite flank.

With Solskjaer transitioning Anthony Martial into a centre-forward, with Marcus Rashford also occasionally deployed down the middle, the Red Devils need another quality option on the wings.