According to the Sun via Italian outlet Calciomercato, Inter Milan are keen on brining Anthony Martial to the San Siro should Lautaro Martinez leave this summer.

It’s claimed that the Milan outfit hold a long-standing interest in the Frenchman, with the side willing to reignite this in the summer, it’s added that the Italian giants value the in-form attacker at around €63m.

Calciomercato hint that Antonio Conte’s side could reduce the cash they’d pay for the forward to a minimum as they’d be willing to offer United top centre-back Milan Skriniar in return.

The Sun report that the Slovakian stalwart is valued at around £58m, with Inter willing to make up the difference in values with a bit of cash.

More Stories / Latest News Thiago Alcantara poised to seal Manchester United transfer over Liverpool Man United fire sale to fund moves for Sancho, centre-forward and centre-back Video: ‘White so he must be right’ – Troopz’ shocking comment about Kane on AFTV as Arsenal lose to Spurs

Whilst Manchester United’s defence certainly needs to bolstered, with unconvincing performances at the heart from Victor Lindelof and last summer’s marquee signing Harry Maguire, giving up Martial after the best season of his professional career would be foolish.

25-year-old Skriniar has proven himself as one of the best younger centre-backs around in recent years, perhaps United should bin the idea of a swap deal and sign the reliable ace outright for £58m.

Considering the fees they’ve outlaid on Lindelof and Maguire in particular – and even Eric Bailly, this price-tag doesn’t seem unreasonable at all.