Arsenal are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca for less than his £36million buy-out clause.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are joined by AC Milan in tracking the highly-rated 23-year-old, with both clubs expecting his price tag to fall after Espanyol’s relegation from La Liga this season.

It remains to be seen which club will win the race for Roca’s signature, but the Gunners could certainly do well to strengthen in that area of the pitch this summer.

If they can get Roca in for a decent price, that would no doubt be good news for manager Mikel Arteta, who needs upgrades on under-performing players like Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal could be set to miss out on European football after a hugely disappointing season, with the club currently 9th in the Premier League table.

If the north London outfit can sort their midfield out, that could help Arteta turn them back into top four contenders again next year.

AFC had also been linked with Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, but Ghana Soccernet suggest he’s going to sign a new contract with his current club instead, so Roca could be a decent alternative.