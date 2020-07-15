(Photo) Mesut Ozil drops possible hint over return to action for Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has seemed to drop a possible hint on Twitter that he’s ready to return to action after missing recent games for the Gunners due to a back problem.

The German playmaker has not had the best of seasons and it seems like he may be being overlooked by manager Mikel Arteta in recent times.

The Arsenal official site states that Ozil is still being assessed over his back injury ahead of tonight’s game against Liverpool, but the player himself has taken to Twitter to clearly state he’s ready…

The image shows Ozil in training, with no apparent signs of back soreness or any other fitness issues.

Perhaps this means the former Real Madrid man has worked his way back into Arteta’s plans, and it will be interesting to see what kind of team the Spanish tactician puts out this evening.