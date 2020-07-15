Video: Pep Guardiola appears to accuse Man City’s rivals of going behind their backs to support UEFA ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has gone on a lengthy rant defending his club after their proposed Champions League ban was reversed earlier this week.

The Sky Blues looked like they could miss out on European football due to allegations over breaches of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations, but it seems they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Manchester City fans. This is your manager. An impassioned speech from Pep Guardiola on respect for the club. #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6UiHprctRp — BBC RM Sport (@BBCRMsport) July 14, 2020

Guardiola, however, seems to suggest in the video clip above that as many as eight of their rivals in the Premier League were going behind the club’s back to try to get them banned.

It’s not entirely clear why he might be implying this, but he invited City’s rivals to come to them and talk if they had any issues with their set-up.