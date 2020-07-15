Photo: Newcastle fan displays “Savage is a w*nker” sign that makes the BT Sport live broadcast

In many ways it was always going to be risky to let football fans on live TV with a live broadcast from their own webcam.

The TV companies probably thought the best case scenario would show some passionate fans celebrating and it would bring some normality back to the game, but this is so much better.

Some Newcastle fans were on the BT Sport live broadcast before their game against Spurs today, and this magnificent piece of work was spotted:

This Newcastle fan (top left) using his appearance on BT Sport to send a message to Robbie Savage is the sort of pettiness we can all get behind. pic.twitter.com/GYbhLIO2an — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 15, 2020

Robbie Savage is one of those pundits who probably thrives on thinking that people love to hate him, but it’s realistically more the case that people just hate him.

This is some outstanding pettiness and deserves to be applauded.