Although they’re close to winning the La Liga title this season, it’s still a little presumptuous for Real Madrid to be warning their fans not to celebrate.

Should they beat Villarreal on Thursday, then the title will indeed be theirs, but with the Yellow Submarine fighting for a European spot, a win for them will put the cat amongst the pigeons going into the final match of the season on Sunday.

In any event, Los Blancos directors have been fairly clear that, because of COVID-19, they don’t want their supporters to celebrate in the traditional manner at the Cibeles fountain.

“Please don’t celebrate at Cibeles,” Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida has said, quoted by MARCA.

“Celebrate instead with Real Madrid flags on the balconies.”

The club are pointing to the celebratory scenes in Cadiz after the Andalusians won promotion back to the Spanish top flight for the first time in 15 years, and it’s clear that there’s a genuine worry concerning a coronavirus spike.

With the best intentions, their please may fall on deaf ears.

Liverpool did much the same before their title win was confirmed, but that didn’t stop thousands partying on the streets of the city in the nights following confirmation they’d earned a first-ever Premier League title.