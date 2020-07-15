Three cheers for Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United striker is indeed a jolly good fellow, as his words and deeds have shown over the last few weeks.

At just 22 years of age, Rashford’s campaign to ensure no children go hungry is laudable, and his determination to force the UK government into a u-turn over their original decision not to provide the necessary funding showed a caring, compassionate and robust side to his character.

Now he has been recognised by the University of Manchester for his dedication to that particular cause, and he will become the youngster recipient of their Honorary Doctorate.

Upon hearing the news, Rashford took to Twitter to acknowledge the award.

It’s no more than the young man deserves. Far too often footballers are ridiculed for their tastes or abused for their wealth, but Rashford has risen above all that to show that he’s a role model for today’s young kids.

Well played!