Having just won the Premier League title for the first time in their history, it’s a fair bet that agents will be punting their clients for a move to Liverpool across the summer.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has wrought havoc with the finances of almost every club, and the Reds are no exception.

To that end, and to possibly temper supporter expectation, Jurgen Klopp has again suggested that it could be a quieter summer in the transfer market than many expect.

“To strengthen the squad you need money and these are uncertain times,” he said, cited by the Daily Star.

“Obviously, uncertain times means for some clubs we cannot do what we would do in non-uncertain times. Ask me can we develop the squad and it is probably possible, but only with real money.

“But buying now? Just go out and there and name whoever you want, whatever the player is, go for it? That is really difficult. It was always difficult. We did not invest a lot in the squad last year and that was before Covid.

“If we have money, we will spend. If we do not know if we will have money, we probably will not spend that much. That is how it is. That is how the club has been led since before I was here.”

Though the German isn’t ruling anything out, it’s a sensible line to be taking at this point.

If there’s one thing you can say about Liverpool over the last few years, it’s that they’ve been as well run behind the scenes as they have on it.

Klopp has been backed to the hilt by FSG and with that knowledge, he’s been allowed to make certain moves in the market.

Perhaps the German is aware that the goalposts have moved, and in his own inimitable style, has sought to smooth the waters before the expected free-for-all and bun fight for players.