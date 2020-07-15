On Monday, news broke that the brother of Tottenham Hotspur star Serge Aurier had been murdered.

Allegedy shot outside a nightclub in Toulouse, he was pronounced dead in hospital.

The perpetrator was believed to have fled the scene, but now L’Equipe, cited by the Daily Mail, have reported that a man has handed himself into police.

Christopher Aurier was just 26 years of age when he was gunned down, and according to La Depeche cited by the Daily Mail, the incident came about because of a ‘love dispute.’

The Daily Telegraph suggest that Spurs will give the player compassionate leave if he wishes, and that would likely rule him out of the north Londoners final few games of the season.

More Stories / Latest News Man United star Martial lifts lid on Solskjaer’s ‘show me’ it message that’s inspired fine form Manchester United target puts house up for sale as Old Trafford transfer looks IMMINENT Video – Pundit opens up on shocking abuse received on social media platforms

There can never be any justification for murder, but the Aurier family may at least be able to find some sort of closure over such a senseless act if the man who has handed himself in, apparently admitting to the murder, is brought to justice.