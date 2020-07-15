The whole situation around Sven Mislintat at Arsenal was a strange one, as he was heralded as a genius in the transfer market who would help to turn them around.

There was so much to like about his recruitment at Borussia Dortmund before he made the move to London, but an internal power struggle forced him out the door.

He’s now in a similar role at Stuttgart back in Germany, and The Independent have reported that he’s hoping to complete a deal to sign two of his former players.

Interestingly he was at Arsenal when they signed Dinos Mavropanos and Sokratis, and it’s suggested that he’s trying to take both to Germany.

The deal to sign Dinos Mavropanos would only be a loan switch at this point, and it’s suggested that it’s close to being agreed.

They go on to point out that signing Sokratis could be a bigger struggle, as his Premier League wages would be a big ask for the German side.

This could also be appealing to Mikel Arteta as it would possibly bring in a fee and free up some wages for him to use on a new signing in the defence, with neither Mavropanos or Sokratis showing they are good enough at this point.