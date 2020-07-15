“This manager is clueless”: These Arsenal fans react as Arteta makes five changes to face Liverpool

Arsenal’s disappointing loss to Spurs means they don’t have any hope of qualifying for the Champions League next season, so the FA Cup is the only thing left to play for.

They host Liverpool tonight in a game that features two big name teams, but there’s nothing but pride on the line in this one.

Arsenal will want to win to regain some positive momentum ahead of their FA Cup semi final with Man City, but Mikel Arteta has decided to make a few changes tonight:

? Five changes from the weekend… ?? Cedric, Holding, Saka, Torreira, Nelson

?? Bellerin, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Ceballos, Aubameyang#ARSLIV — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2020

The decision to drop Aubameyang for a big game is an interesting call, but it also suggests that Arteta just wants to keep him fit to face City.

It’s not clear if It’s a back four or if Tierney will play as a centre back with Nelson playing in a wing back role, but plenty of the fans aren’t happy with this line up for the game tonight:

This manager is clueless, our best player isn’t playing against the best team in the league. — Sammy (@Sammy83227249) July 15, 2020

This is either a tactical masterclass or plain madness — Demilade (@_demiilade) July 15, 2020

No Auba?

We are not using our best player against the beat team in the league We are dead??? — MAYOR_FX (@theMAYOR_FX) July 15, 2020

this is a horrible line up. mikel is not good enough. the squad is not good enough. — 8bitdette (@serracomuna) July 15, 2020

4 at the back with luiz ?? we’re in for another 0-5 battering ?? — Cody Bristow (@C99Cody1) July 15, 2020

The decision to focus on the FA Cup makes total sense, but a big defeat here will only increase the negative feeling around the club too.