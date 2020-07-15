As a former striker of international class, Gary Lineker knows a thing or two about what makes a decent front man.

The Match of the Day pundit plied his trade with aplomb at Leicester, Everton, Tottenham, Barcelona and Nagoya Grampus Eight, ending his career with a consistent one goal in every two games ratio.

He now has a big enough media platform that when he talks people take note, and it’s clear that he is a big fan of Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud.

The target man has scored four goals for the Blues since lockdown ended, including the winner against Norwich on Tuesday night, and Lineker believes the Frenchman remains underrated.

He took to Twitter in the aftermath of the win over the Canaries to sing Giroud’s praises.

I’ve always felt that @_OlivierGiroud_ is underrated. Excellent all-round centre-forward’s game. Hold up play, movement in the box, finishing is all top class. Might lack a yard of pace of the greats, but doesn’t get the credit he deserves. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 14, 2020



More Stories / Latest News Arsenal target snubs Gunners in favour of new £130,000-a-week contract with current club Manchester United confident of signing winger for cut-price €50m Barcelona to offer up to four players to PSG to secure Neymar return

Given that the Frenchman had, apparently, been wanting to leave the club in the January transfer window, it will be interesting to see if he remains part of Frank Lampard’s plans and, if so, whether he chooses to extend his career at Stamford Bridge or not.

Either way, wherever he plays in 2020/21, he’ll surely be a decent striking option.