Video: Arsenal target shows his big-game suitability with a crucial breakthrough for Porto vs Sporting

It’s always been curious that many people refer to Porto, Benfica and Sporting as Portugal’s “big three” as Sporting haven’t won the title in years.

That doesn’t mean they aren’t a good side, and Porto knew they needed a big performance to beat their rivals tonight and take another step towards the league title.

ESPN recently reported that Arsenal had been tracking Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira and were planning on making a move this summer.

There’s a lot to like about his game, and he showed he can also make a big contribution in the biggest games with this header tonight:

Danilo powers home a header for the breakthrough! ?? Title celebrations beckoning for Porto now ? pic.twitter.com/ki1Y3usTac — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 15, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

Arsenal are starting to show that they have the talent and ability to win games, but they need more leadership and experience to drive them on when things get tough.

This game was tight and it needed someone to step up – Danilo was the man to do that as he used his strength, quality and sheer desire to score to put his team on the path to he victory that secured them the league title tonight.

That’s something that Arsenal are crying out for, so he could be a great signing if that interest turns into a formal approach.