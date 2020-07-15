Video: Disgraceful scenes as West Brom’s Matheus Pereira suffers “brutal” head injury

Although referees can book a player if they believe they have dived or tried to trick them into giving a decision, sometimes a straight red is necessary.

Matheus Pereira has been a stand out for West Brom this season for all the right reasons, but he was recently caught on camera disgracefully trying to get someone sent off after this incident:

Hope Matheus Pereira is ok after this horrific injury… pic.twitter.com/dmrdxmDTUX — James (@JamesLUFC) July 14, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports

It’s comical and it will be remembered for years, but it’s worth remembering that he’s probably screwed himself and his team with this bit of acting.

He’ll get no sympathy from referees in the future, so opposing players will know they can leave one on him without getting punished, so he’ll struggle to be effective in games and that will hurt West Brom too.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation from the club at this point, but rumour has it that he’ll make a full recovery.